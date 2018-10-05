New French spot Le Petit Marché debuts in Larchmont Village

A new French-inspired bar, neighborhood restaurant and marketplace has opened its doors in Larchmont Village. Located at 5665 Melrose Ave., the new addition is called Le Petit Marche.
Chef Stephane Liot delivers a diverse menu featuring "French-inspired cuisine that is classic and refined, yet approachable and reimagined," the eatery says on its website, "highlighting the multicultural influences of his travels, while always keeping his native France at the forefront."
Specialties include oeuf a la coque (egg in a shell) with bread and butter; le croque monsieur with French ham, bechamel sauce and creme fraiche Gruyere; and New York-cut steak with Bordelaise sauce and french fries. (See the full menu here.)
Thirsty? Both craft beer and non-alcoholic offerings are on hand, along with signature cocktails like the Papillon -- a blend of butterfly tea, aloe, mint, cucumber, yuzu, soda and vodka. (You can check out the full bar menu here.)
On your way out, visit the gourmet market where you'll find an assortment of locally sourced meats, cheeses, pastries, wine and more.
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Gio C., who reviewed Le Petit Marche on Sept. 30, wrote, "The best French food in LA! Very nice service, just like in France!"
"This is my new favorite spot!" wrote Yelper Ashley R. "The food is amazing and the vibe is cool. The drinks at the bar were creative and refreshing."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Le Petit Marche is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles