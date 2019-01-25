FOOD & DRINK

New furniture and home decor store The Factory now open in Hancock Park

Photo: The Factory/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new furniture store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Hancock Park, called The Factory, is located at 176 N. La Brea Ave.

The home decor shop offers large furniture pieces, quirky knick-knacks and home goods from local and international designers, curated by its founders. It features immersive art installations throughout the store.

The Factory has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Robert S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 17, wrote, "The furniture is great quality and really quite inexpensive. The store is really cool. Who knew you could have fun buying furniture? The art exhibits are amazing."

Yelper Kelly W. added, "The Factory is a high energy, super fun store packed with quirky gifts and unique furniture. There is a lot to see, so take your time and look around."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Factory is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
