FOOD & DRINK

New fusion breakfast spot The Potato Sack debuts in Koreatown

Photo: The Potato Sack/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new eatery serving up breakfast and brunch has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Koreatown, called The Potato Sack, is located at 3068 W. Eighth St.

Menu items range from classic American breakfast fare to Korean-American twists like the arugula pickle bowl with jasmine rice, pickled onions, mushrooms, hash browns, chile oil and sunny-side up egg; and panko-crusted French toast.

Traditional offerings include an assortment of breakfast plates; pastrami hash complete with onions, potatoes, bell peppers and fried egg; and a truffle cheese omelet with Monterey Jack and cheddar. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Calvin Y., who reviewed the new eatery on May 13, wrote, "I really liked this place from the beginning because of its down-home cooking feel ... Everything is perfectly cooked and seems to have an extra dimension of flavor only a seasoned veteran in the industry can develop."

"Ktown is sorely lacking in breakfast places, so The Potato Sack is the answer to my prayers," said Yelper Alicia R. "The staff is friendly and the food is amazing. The breakfast burrito is SO good, I would highly recommend it."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Potato Sack is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News