Food & Drink

General Mills Morning Summit breakfast cereal costs $13 a box

General Mills has introduced a super-healthy, but very expensive new cereal.

It's called Morning Summit.

The cereal includes a variety of healthful ingredients -from dried cherries and cranberries to pumpkin seeds and almonds.

It even contains organic coconut oil.

General Mills says Morning Summit will sell for $13 for a 38 oz box. Though, it's priced at $32.99 on Amazon and $26.27 on Walmart.com.

The average price of a box of cereal is just over $3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodu.s. & worldbreakfastcerealconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA
Suspect named in killing of 3 Perris men found in cemetery
Prosecutors: LA man conspired with polygamists in fraud scheme
OC retirement community helps out nonprofit hit hard by fire
McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers
Show More
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Crowded field battling for Katie Hill's former seat in Congress
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, 8th of current racing season
Toni Morrison book banned from IE school due to sexual content
Mom wants apology from Valencia school after son's questioning over gun claim
More TOP STORIES News