New go-kart rental agency Gogogo starts its engines in Santa Monica

A new go kart rental service called Gogogo is revving up at 2 Arcadia Terrace, right beside the Santa Monica Boardwalk and pier.
The service offers people the ability to rent and drive go karts around Santa Monica outside of a go kart race track, according to the website. Examples of places and purposes the company has served include the Rose Bowl, Lacy Park, bike paths, city tours, birthday parties and team bonding exercises.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the go-kart keeper has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Deborah K. wrote, "Was so much fun on the Santa Monica boardwalk! The vehicle goes up to 15 mph, which provides the right balance for speed while still feeling safe navigating through other forms of recreational vehicles."
And Jaja H. added, "Riding along the Santa Monica Pier in one of these was awesome! You will definitely zip by all the Birds and Limes along the path. I'd recommend going on a not so windy day because the sand will whip in your eyes otherwise."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gogogo is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday and)
