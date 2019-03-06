A new butcher and grocery store, offering beer, wine and spirits and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Super King Markets, the newcomer is located at 6501 San Fernando Road in Glendale.
The supermarket is part of a Southern California chain. It has an in-store bakery, a deli, a seafood counter, bulk nuts and snacks and more. It also has a rewards program that has exclusive offers every week.
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new butcher has made a promising start.
Lolia S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "Most people were in the produce department. That's where Super King shines. The selection is pretty wide and geared towards what Middle Eastern people consider as staples (the area is heavily Armenian). They'll carry interesting produce like fresh garbanzos, Indian eggplant and fresh almonds, but don't expect to find unusual types of Asian produce or Mexican produce."
Yelper Brian F. added, "I went to Super King Market today for the first time. There was plenty of parking. The produce and meat department prices beat Ralph's and Vons."
Head on over to check it out: Super King Markets is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New grocery store Super King Markets now open in Glendale
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News