New gym Sanctuary Fitness opens its doors in Old Town

Photo: Sanctuary Fitness/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gym and cardio spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 182 S. Raymond Ave. in Old Town, the new addition is called Sanctuary Fitness.

It offers 45-minute high intensity interval training (HIIT) classes with a different class theme each day of the week, from Foundation on Monday to Refresh on Sunday. This is Sanctuary Fitness's second California location.

The new gym has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Terry H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 25, wrote, "Each class is beautifully designed, with a theme for each day. The top-of-the-line equipment is versatile and fun to work with. Every workout is unique, so I'm never bored and neither is my body."

Yelper Amanda S. added, "Love this new gym in Pasadena. The gym has a ton of awesome equipment. Part of the workout is set up CrossFit style where you try to get through as many rotations as possible. They have plenty of heavy and light weights along with row machines and battle ropes so you can get some cardio in."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sanctuary Fitness is open from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
