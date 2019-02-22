New Harvard Heights bakery Paris Baguette opens its doors

A new bakery and patisserie/cake shop, offering coffee and tea and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Paris Baguette, the newcomer is located at 3060 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 100, in Harvard Heights.
The French-style bakery offers freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes, as well as sandwiches and salads. The chain has over 70 locations across the United States.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Ye Joo P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 28, wrote, "Paris Baguette is one of the biggest bakery chains in Korea. We tried a couple of different types of pastries and ice creams. They were all very good. It's nice to enjoy fresh baked goods for a few bucks."
And Elizabeth W. wrote, "Amazing pastries as far as the eye can see. Excellent customer service. The green tea latte is where it's at!"
Head on over to check it out: Paris Baguette is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on MondayThursday and Sunday, and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
