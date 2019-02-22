FOOD & DRINK

New Harvard Heights bakery Paris Baguette opens its doors

Photo: Paris Baguette/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery and patisserie/cake shop, offering coffee and tea and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Paris Baguette, the newcomer is located at 3060 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 100, in Harvard Heights.

The French-style bakery offers freshly baked bread, pastries and cakes, as well as sandwiches and salads. The chain has over 70 locations across the United States.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Ye Joo P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 28, wrote, "Paris Baguette is one of the biggest bakery chains in Korea. We tried a couple of different types of pastries and ice creams. They were all very good. It's nice to enjoy fresh baked goods for a few bucks."

And Elizabeth W. wrote, "Amazing pastries as far as the eye can see. Excellent customer service. The green tea latte is where it's at!"

Head on over to check it out: Paris Baguette is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on MondayThursday and Sunday, and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai makes El Camino Real debut, with ramen and more
New Pacoima gym Planet Fitness opens its doors
Here are the 5 newest businesses to open in West Hollywood
Here are Silver Lake's 3 newest businesses to open
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
La Crescenta family captures mountain lion lurking in backyard
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2019
ABC7 Salutes: West LA VA building to house homeless vets
Show More
2 men released from prison with help from Loyola Law School students
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Chris Burrous cause of death released
4 suspects sought in theft ring targeting SoCal cosmetics stores
Victorville teacher facing sexual abuse charges
More News