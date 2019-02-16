FOOD & DRINK

New Hollywood hookah bar The Truth Hollywood opens its doors

Photo: Paul P./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new hookah bar in town. Called The Truth Hollywood, the newcomer is located at 6099 W. Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

Former NBA star Paul Pierce opened the rooftop hookah bar, restaurant and lounge. The spot shares Pierce's nickname, "The Truth," which was given to him by Shaquille O'Neal in March 2001.

The new hookah bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Segran R., who was the first to review it on Jan. 30, wrote, "The restaurant was really clean, the menu was mainly Mediterranean food so I decided to go with the best choice -- kebabs! I ordered the mixed platter and it was so delicious! Usually the chicken is either a hit or miss at other places, but here it was so juicy! Surprisingly, it never got dry and the rice was cooked to perfection."

And Lisa S. added, "Nice atmosphere. Food was amazing! Hands down the best chicken kebab I've ever had. I would definitely recommend this spot if you are looking to enjoy a night out with your significant other or a night out with your girls/guys."

Head on over to check it out: The Truth Hollywood is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
