FOOD & DRINK

New Indian Spot 'Bollywood Bites' Debuts In Sherman Oaks

A new Indian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 13355 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the newcomer is called Bollywood Bites.

This new spot--which has another location in Westwood, along with a food truck and catering business--features an extensive menu offering traditional Indian fare along with popular street food wraps and rolls.

Expect to see dishes like a khati roll with lamb, onions and spices; black lentils with cream; chicken tikka masala; and vegetable, chicken, shrimp, or lamb biryani.

Rounding things out is a selection of Indian breads, soups, salads, and appetizers like pakora and samosas. There are lunch specials and a full buffet on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new food truck has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Daryl S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 14th, said: "A great addition to the neighborhood! Went with a group of four on a Friday night during their soft opening. The food is fantastic. I'm a vegetarian and so my group ordered all veggie items and shared."

Yelper Kevin P. added: "New for 2018, I was in search for something interesting to eat that's within walking distance of me that has something for anytime of the day, Bollywood Bites fits that bill."

And Sheryl K. said: "First time here! Service and food delicious! I got the eggplant bharta thali (plate). Yum!"

Bollywood Bites is now open at 13355 Ventura Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantsbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News