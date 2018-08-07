New Indian spot Karma Lounge debuts in Yorba Linda

A new lounge and Indian eatery has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Karma Lounge, is located at 4905 Yorba Ranch Road and features a menu showcasing regional favorites of India.
"From the mild flavors of the bustling Parsi and Iranian cafes of Old Bombay, to the fiery dishes of the southern coast," says the business on its website, "our goal is to enhance the subtle flavors that Indian cooking is famous for."
Menu offerings include starters like golden-fried cheese fritters, spicy minced lamb kebabs and fresh samosas -- crisp pastries filled with potatoes and peas.
For dinner, there are entrees for carnivores and vegetarians alike, with specialties like lentil dumplings in potato curry; chicken with almond cream sauce; and egg masala consisting of hard-boiled eggs in creamy tomato sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Dani D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "You must go here! Karma Lounge is absolutely wonderful. ... They have lots of chicken dishes, while also offering several vegetarian options. The rice is delicious and acts as a great base for every entree item. I highly recommend the chicken korma, since the sauce was especially yummy."
"Great Indian restaurant with a large menu to select from," added Yelper Katie B. "The food is delicious. They serve you thin cracker-like bread and dipping sauces as a complimentary pre-meal appetizer. It's delicious and unique."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Karma Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.
