FOOD & DRINK

New Indian spot Karma Lounge debuts in Yorba Linda

Photo: Jasmeer O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new lounge and Indian eatery has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Karma Lounge, is located at 4905 Yorba Ranch Road and features a menu showcasing regional favorites of India.

"From the mild flavors of the bustling Parsi and Iranian cafes of Old Bombay, to the fiery dishes of the southern coast," says the business on its website, "our goal is to enhance the subtle flavors that Indian cooking is famous for."

Menu offerings include starters like golden-fried cheese fritters, spicy minced lamb kebabs and fresh samosas -- crisp pastries filled with potatoes and peas.

For dinner, there are entrees for carnivores and vegetarians alike, with specialties like lentil dumplings in potato curry; chicken with almond cream sauce; and egg masala consisting of hard-boiled eggs in creamy tomato sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Dani D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "You must go here! Karma Lounge is absolutely wonderful. ... They have lots of chicken dishes, while also offering several vegetarian options. The rice is delicious and acts as a great base for every entree item. I highly recommend the chicken korma, since the sauce was especially yummy."

"Great Indian restaurant with a large menu to select from," added Yelper Katie B. "The food is delicious. They serve you thin cracker-like bread and dipping sauces as a complimentary pre-meal appetizer. It's delicious and unique."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Karma Lounge is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineYorba Linda
FOOD & DRINK
Blue Bottle Coffee comes to Century City
Tortoni Caffe makes Sherman Oaks debut, with coffee, tea and more
Seeking bites and booze? Get to know 3 new LA gastropubs
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 2 percent contained
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
CSUN student athlete charged with rape, sexual assault, battery
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Colton
5 pet-friendly cooling centers open across LA County
Sacramento neighborhood fleas drive out postal workers
LAPD: Suspect dead, FBI agent hospitalized after police shooting
Firefighters respond to burning building in Santa Ana
Show More
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
Woman's body found in Highland parking lot
Santa Ana police: HS coach arrested for having sex with students
Student includes 14-foot-long gator in graduation photos
South LA store owner shot to death; killer at large
More News