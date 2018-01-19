New Indonesian Spot 'Rinjani' Opens Its Doors In Glendale

Hungry? A new neighborhood Indonesian spot has you covered. Called Rinjani, the new arrival is located at 107 E. Broadway in Glendale.
This newcomer, with partners Mira and Rebecca Setiabudhi at the helm, bills itself as Glendale's first Indonesian eatery and aims to "educate diners on Indonesian food and culture."
On the menu, look for appetizers like chicken and shrimp dumplings with egg and potato, satay served with peanut or sambal sauce, and roti prata chicken curry sauce with flatbread.
For entrees, there are dishes such as oxtail soup with tomato, scallions, and fried shallots; chicken with veggies, tofu, tempeh, and sambal/spicy sauce; and mie goreng fried noodles with a choice of veggies, chicken or shrimp.
Rounding things out are desserts like an avocado smoothie, fried banana and ice cream, and mixed fruit with coconut milk, condensed milk, and shaved ice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Rinjani has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Mark R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 1st, said: "If you're tired of eating in restaurants where every dish tastes the same, give Rinjani a try! Every item has its own unique (delicious) flavor and the presentation is as good as it tastes."
Yelper Sean B. added: "To be fair, this is the first time I've tried Indonesian food, so I thought the flavors might be akin to southeast Asian. I ordered the crispy noodles with chicken, and thought it was good."
And Deden P. said: "The most authentic Indonesian restaurant in Glendale and LA area. It's affordable and great ambiance with beautiful decor that allows you to know more about Indonesian culture."
Head on over to check it out: Rinjani is open weekdays from 11am-3:30pm, Monday-Thursday from 5pm-9:30pm, Saturday from noon-3:30pm and Friday, and Saturday from 5pm-10pm.
