New international grocery store Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports opens its doors in Eagle Rock

Photo: Matt H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new international grocery store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports, the fresh arrival is located at 4692 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

Kitty O'Shea's is an Irish and UK market, offering everything from teas and jams to salad dressings and meat products. The grocery items are mainly unique to Ireland and the UK, and are not easily found in the US.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.

Cynthia S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 7, wrote, "I got some Irish tea, Irish biscuits, Guinness potato chips, crumpets and clotted cream. The store owner was about as nice and accommodating as can be! Highly recommended."

Yelper Amy C. added, "I went to get Vegemite (which is Australian, and not really the focus of this store) and was surprised by the huge variety of Irish and British foods!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports is open from noon-7 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
