FOOD & DRINK

New Italian spot La Pergoletta debuts in Silver Lake

Photo: Brian S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called La Pergoletta, the fresh arrival is located at 2827 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

The menu is known for its fresh homemade pasta and sauces. Diners select their customized pasta and sauce pairing, including standard pasta noodles, filled pasta and an extensive list of sauces. This is the restaurant's second location, with the original in Los Feliz.

La Pergoletta has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating on Yelp.

Yelper Mike H., who was the first to review it on Jan. 25, wrote, "The dining room has a cozy atmosphere that envelops you the moment you step inside. There is also an eight seat bar so perfect for a solo bite and vino after work. Same great homemade pasta at neighborhood prices."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Pergoletta is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Healthy eating taught in free classes at Glendale hospital
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Pasadena for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Beverly Hills for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Burbank for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Trump to announce meeting Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
LAPD worker held on no bail in killing of wife, son
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Show More
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Healthy eating taught in free classes at Glendale hospital
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
More News