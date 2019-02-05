New Italian spot La Pergoletta debuts in Silver Lake

A new Italian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called La Pergoletta, the fresh arrival is located at 2827 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.
The menu is known for its fresh homemade pasta and sauces. Diners select their customized pasta and sauce pairing, including standard pasta noodles, filled pasta and an extensive list of sauces. This is the restaurant's second location, with the original in Los Feliz.
La Pergoletta has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating on Yelp.
Yelper Mike H., who was the first to review it on Jan. 25, wrote, "The dining room has a cozy atmosphere that envelops you the moment you step inside. There is also an eight seat bar so perfect for a solo bite and vino after work. Same great homemade pasta at neighborhood prices."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Pergoletta is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and noon-3 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
