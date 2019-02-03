FOOD & DRINK

New Italian spot Piccolo Stivale debuts in Huntington Beach

Photo: Piccolo Stivale/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Italian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 19171 Magnolia St., the fresh addition is called Piccolo Stivale.

The family-owned newcomer features a variety of classic Italian dishes, including golden-fried calamari and garlic bread with tomato sauce.

Entrees range from hearty sandwiches and fresh fish of the day to housemade lasagna and linguine with clams. A children's menu is available as well, along with classic Italian desserts like cannolis and tiramisu. (You can view the full menu here.)

Piccolo Stivale has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Thuy N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on J 23, wrote, "We ordered a variety of different pastas and there wasn't one I didn't like. ... I got the chicken Parmesan with vodka sauce! The sauce was deliciously creamy, but not to the point where you would have to stop eating it."

"Absolutely fantastic!" added Yelper Ava G. "The Alfredo sauce on my penne primavera was outstanding -- I might even say the best I've ever had! The service was very friendly and attentive! Prices are awesome for both food and wine!"

Head on over to check it out: Piccolo Stivale is open from 11: a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
