A new Northern Italian steakhouse has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 18420 Von Karman Ave., Suite 100, nestled between the twin Irvine Towers, the newcomer is called Davio's.
This is the Massachusetts-based restaurant group's 10th outpost and its first in California. The new arrival comes courtesy of chef and restaurateur Steve DiFillippo, the company sayson its website, and is helmed by general manager Bryce MacCharles and executive chef Istvan Toth.
Expect to find an array of handmade pastas, appetizers and entrees like Georges Bank sea scallops, braised beef short ribs, Niman Ranch double-cut pork chops and San Marzano tomato soup with goat cheese chive crostini. (You can view the full dinner menu here.)
An extensive wine list is also available, along with Sunday brunch, a children's menu and grab-and-go options.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new steakhouse has been warmly received by patrons.
Nancy G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, "This is the best steakhouse in OC. The salad was amazing and the popovers were decadent. The steak was so good. It was the best I had in a long time."
"The service was awesome and the food was amazing!" shared Yelper Olivia M. "The spring roll sampler is a must try and the cheesecake with cinnamon apples is to die for!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Davio's is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
New Italian steakhouse Davio's now open in Irvine
