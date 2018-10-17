FOOD & DRINK

New Italian steakhouse Davio's now open in Irvine

Photo: An H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Northern Italian steakhouse has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 18420 Von Karman Ave., Suite 100, nestled between the twin Irvine Towers, the newcomer is called Davio's.

This is the Massachusetts-based restaurant group's 10th outpost and its first in California. The new arrival comes courtesy of chef and restaurateur Steve DiFillippo, the company sayson its website, and is helmed by general manager Bryce MacCharles and executive chef Istvan Toth.

Expect to find an array of handmade pastas, appetizers and entrees like Georges Bank sea scallops, braised beef short ribs, Niman Ranch double-cut pork chops and San Marzano tomato soup with goat cheese chive crostini. (You can view the full dinner menu here.)

An extensive wine list is also available, along with Sunday brunch, a children's menu and grab-and-go options.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new steakhouse has been warmly received by patrons.

Nancy G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, "This is the best steakhouse in OC. The salad was amazing and the popovers were decadent. The steak was so good. It was the best I had in a long time."

"The service was awesome and the food was amazing!" shared Yelper Olivia M. "The spring roll sampler is a must try and the cheesecake with cinnamon apples is to die for!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Davio's is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
Explore 3 new spots for food and drinks in Anaheim's Colony Historic District
Are these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar?
Brentwood gets a new Tex-Mex sports bar: Thunderbird
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC surgeon, girlfriend plead not guilty in sex assault case
Dodgers win 5-2 over Brewers, take 3-2 lead in NLCS
Fast food antibiotic grades leave bad taste for customers
Fire crews battle building fire in Santa Fe Springs
Dodgers' Machado fined for kicking Brewers' Jesus Aguilar
Consumer Watchdog calls for investigation into PG&E over blackouts
Customers swarm Chino Hills 7-Eleven for lucky lotto tickets
Crews scour Malibu Park in search for clues in series of burglaries
Show More
Man accused of killing woman found dead in OC motel room
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
Meth disguised as Aztec calendars found in Orange County
3.5 earthquake strikes Riverside County's San Jacinto area
Oxnard veteran receives Medal of Honor at White House
More News