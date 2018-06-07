FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese cosmetics shop Shibuyala now open in Irvine

Photo: Kyoko W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get cosmetics, beauty supplies and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 14775 Jeffrey Rd., Suite I , the new addition is called Shibuyala. This is the third location for the growing chain, with other establishments in Temple City and LA's Koreatown.

According to Yelp, the store offers over 7,000 authentic Japanese cosmetics and skin care products, ranging from makeup and face masks to snacks and drinks hailing from Japan.

Currently the store is undergoing a soft opening -- offering a free gift for each patron that stops in and shops.

With just two reviews so far, Shibuyala has already made a positive impression.

Susan H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 22, said, "Store with a bunch of Japanese and Korean cosmetics. Love that I can buy my face mask and sunscreens. Cute store and very clean and good selection of products."

"A nice Japanese cosmetic store that just opened last Saturday!" said Yelper Xin F. "Tons of skincare products, masks, make up, Japanese snacks and drinks. Located right next to the 99 Ranch Market and around a 10 minute drive from Diamond Jamboree Plaza."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Shibuyala is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
