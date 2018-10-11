FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese-inspired cafe Konbi debuts in Echo Park

A new Japanese-inspired daytime eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1463 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, the newcomer is called Konbi.

On the menu, look for fusion sandwiches like pork katsu with cabbage and bulldog sauce, as well as seasonal vegetable dishes such as sunchokes with roasted shishito, pistachio dip and nori.

Coffee, tea and fresh pastries are also available, including house specialties like hojicha (Japanese green tea) lattes and coffee soda. (You can view the full menu here.)

The spot is currently cash-free, but all major credit cards and mobile payment methods are excepted.

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Konbi has gotten a good response.

Erin F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "The food here is delicious! I tried the layered omelet sandwich, and it was so good! A little zesty, great bread and the perfect size for me."

"Excellent food and ambience," shared Yelper Peter M. "Had the omelet sandwich and mocha pastry, and this place is a cut above your usual sandwich place. You will not find food like this anywhere else in LA. Coffee is very good!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Konbi is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
