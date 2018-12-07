New Japanese spot Inn Ann opens its doors in Hollywood

If you've got Japanese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Inn Ann, the newcomer is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Floor 5, in Hollywood. According to its website, "inn ann" translates to "hidden retreat."
Located in Japan House, a cultural project that is owned and operated by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the restaurant specializes in kaiseki, which is a multi-course Japanese dinner. Patrons choose between two omakase (chef Taro Araki's choice) options, with a vegetarian dinner option available as well. Dishes are served on traditional Japanese porcelain to further immerse diners in Japanese culture.
The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Alex M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 2, wrote, "Fantastic kaiseki. One of the best in LA for its price point. ... Would recommend the Wagyu as well as the king crab tempura. The chestnut souffle was very unique and is worth trying."
Yelper Lamar W. added, "From the moment I entered the restaurant until the time that I left, I was completely satisfied. The decor is beautiful, the service was top notch and the food was impressive. I will definitely be back!"
Head on over to check it out: Inn Ann is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
