New Japanese Spot 'Maki & Don' Debuts In Glendale

By Hoodline
If you've got Japanese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 104 N. Glendale Ave. in Glendale, the fresh addition is called Maki & Don.

This new spot specializes in customizable maki sushi rolls and donburi rice bowl dishes.

For baked rolls, customers start by choosing a base roll in soy paper with crab, shrimp tempura or a Philadelphia roll. Next top it off with baked miso-glazed salmon, bay scallop, crab meat or baby lobster.

House rolls come with the same choice of base protein, but are topped with a Japanese vinaigrette with ponzu or soy sauce and Japanese vinegar.

Rounding things out is unagi don (freshwater eel over rice), salmon sashimi don and a spicy tuna parfait with crab meat, seaweed salad and corn topped with furikake (dry Japanese seasoning). (You can check out the full menu here.)

Maki & Don has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Taylor C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 26th, said: "Best sushi in Glendale! This place is the daughter restaurant of the very popular Moto here in Glendale, and so all of the fish is the same fish from there."

Yelper Jade D. added: "Hands down the best sushi in Glendale. They care about all the details rice, roll, and tuna and source quality ingredients to the food. Cindy is a great chef! Always serving sushi with a smile."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Maki & Don is open daily from 11am-7pm.
