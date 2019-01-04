New Japanese spot Marugame Udon debuts in Glendale

Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. Located at 1318 Galleria Way in Glendale, the new addition is called Marugame Udon.
This is the international cafeteria-style chain's fourth California outpost, with 1,012 other locations worldwide. It specializes in Sanuki udon noodles and small-batch Kake-dashi broth to ensure quality and taste.
The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Evangeline K., who reviewed it on Dec. 24, said, "Freshly made udon in a yummy broth. ... The soup bases are delicious, the noodles are fresh and the ambiance makes you feel like you are in Japan."
And Pauline P. wrote, "What a gem. ... The broth is very flavorful. ...Thirteen different udon broth/styles to choose from. Tempura and spam musubis is always a plus."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Marugame Udon is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
