FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese spot Marugame Udon debuts in Glendale

Photo: Trisha W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. Located at 1318 Galleria Way in Glendale, the new addition is called Marugame Udon.

This is the international cafeteria-style chain's fourth California outpost, with 1,012 other locations worldwide. It specializes in Sanuki udon noodles and small-batch Kake-dashi broth to ensure quality and taste.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Evangeline K., who reviewed it on Dec. 24, said, "Freshly made udon in a yummy broth. ... The soup bases are delicious, the noodles are fresh and the ambiance makes you feel like you are in Japan."

And Pauline P. wrote, "What a gem. ... The broth is very flavorful. ...Thirteen different udon broth/styles to choose from. Tempura and spam musubis is always a plus."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Marugame Udon is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineGlendale
FOOD & DRINK
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Level Up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu now open in Woodland Hills
New cycling spot The Sweat Shoppe now open in Downtown
Get coffee and cafe favorites at Yorba Linda's new Nikki's Kitchen
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Democrats, Trump meet on shutdown; they says he is resisting
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
San Bernardino hit-and-run: Car strikes woman crossing street
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
VIDEO: Carson gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
Slain NorCal police corporal honored with procession
Show More
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: Police
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
More News