New JOEY restaurant opens in downtown L.A.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Downtown Los Angeles is getting another new restaurant.
JOEY DTLA is a new 8,870 square foot restaurant and bar located in The Bloc shopping complex at 7th Street and Hope.
It boasts the largest street level patio in downtown L.A. The space features a theater kitchen and an interior willow tree that provides an oasis within the city.
The Canadian-based restaurant chain serves up globally inspired dishes.
"We're thrilled to add JOEY DTLA to our collection of restaurants," said Jeff Fuller, CEO of JOEY Restaurant Group. "As one of the most globally connected cities in the world, Los Angeles is the ideal place to expand."
Chris Mills, Executive Chef of JOEY Restaurants, has assembled an award-winning culinary team that has been working around the clock to bring masterful, innovative cuisine to the downtown L.A. location.
Alongside Executive Director of Culinary and Top Chef Canada winner, Matthew Stowe, the entire staff is preparing to give guests an unforgettable dining experience.
Guests can enjoy several menu items that are exclusive to JOEY DTLA, including the Korean Fried Cauliflower Bowl, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Steak & Lobster Ravioli and the Mezcal Drink.
JOEY DTLA, located at 700 West 7th Street Unit S430, opens July 31.
