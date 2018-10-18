FOOD & DRINK

New Korean eatery Kind People Kimchi opens its doors in Koreatown

Photo: Jang N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new casual Korean restaurant has you covered. The fresh addition to Koreatown, called Kind People Kimchi, is located at 4220 Beverly Blvd. and features Korean barbecue favorites like bulgogi beef chuck, spicy pork butt and LA galbi prime (ribs).

Signature rotisserie-style chicken is on offer as well, complete with handcrafted sausage, japchae Korean noodles, stir-fried kimchi, green spirulina, egg and special hot sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new eatery has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Jane C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, "It was delicious! The bulgogi was slightly sweet and garlicky, with a flavorful broth and sliced onions. The japchae was also very good too and tasted freshly made."

"Very nice place," said Yelper Jason H. "The food is super delicious and the most remarkable thing is the service -- I can see the ambition in the owners."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kind People Kimchi is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
