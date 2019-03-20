New Korean spot Jeonju Hyundaiok debuts in Wilshire Center

A new Korean spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Wilshire Center, called Jeonju Hyundaiok, is located at 3020 Wilshire Blvd.
The restaurant is named for Jeonju, a city in Korea known for its vibrant food scene, according to Lonely Planet. The menu features Korean dishes like its bean sprouts soup, bibimbap, pork bulgogi and fried squid.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Jeonju Hyundaiok has made a promising start.
Sam Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "The food here has great portions and great flavor. The overall restaurant is clean and spacious. They even have a small museum with information regarding their main ingredient -- the soybean sprout."
Yelper Jason K. added, "Delicious and down-home Korean cooking! Highly recommend the spicy gukbap and bibimbap."
Head on over to check it out: Jeonju Hyundaiok is open from 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
