New kosher spot Osher Bar & Grill opens its doors in Pico-Robertson

A new kosher American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 8657 W. Pico Blvd. in Pico-Robertson, the fresh arrival is called Osher Bar & Grill.
According to the restaurant's website, it is Los Angeles' first fully kosher American bar and grill, and it's supervised by Rabbi Aharon Simkin of North American Kosher.
Menu offerings include gastropub bites like blood orange hot wings, burgers, steak and poutine -- french fries smothered with beef fat gravy, garlic aioli, beef fry and charred scallions.
The bar features a selection of American craft beers, including brews by Goose Island and Oskar Blues, and speciality libations, like the Hibiscus Fizz cocktail consisting of vodka, lime, beet juice, ginger beer and strawberry. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Osher Bar & Grill has been warmly received by patrons.
Nachum H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 11, said, "Wow, blown away by the great food, great ambiance and awesome staff. Tried it out for the first time with friends and we ordered almost the whole menu."
"Amazing food and great service," added Yelper Groove K. "I ordered the rib-eye burger, which had a thick cut of quality meat. And the fries were freshly cut. A+!"
And Alex M. said, "This place surpasses all my expectations. They have unique and inspiring drinks (as well as the standard gin and tonic). The food was all flavorful and enjoyable."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Osher Bar & Grill is open from 4-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
