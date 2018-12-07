FOOD & DRINK

New La Crescenta spot The Left Handed Cook opens its doors

Photo: flora c./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Pan-Asian and New American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2901 Honolulu Ave. in La Crescenta, the fresh arrival is called The Left Handed Cook.

The menu offers street foods with Asian and American flavors, like the Rice Rice Baby with beef brisket, kimchi, bacon, fried rice, pickled jalapeno, poached egg and furikake; the Rapscallion with roasted scallion, ginger sauce, kimchi and rice noodles; and teh Muscles from Brussels with Brussels sprouts, bacon, orange, mint, almond, Parmesan, onion, bacon and vinaigrette.

With a five-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp so far, The Left Handed Cook seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Janine M., who reviewed it on Nov. 15, said, "I got to try the poutine and the Rice Rice Baby. So delicious. I could try and explain the fusion of flavors, but I would do it no justice--you've got to try it for yourself! I can guarantee you've probably never tried anything like it."

Yelper Michelle Y. added, "Great, hearty food that is different from the usual. Loved the buns on the sandwich/burger. Buns just melt in my mouth."

The Left Handed Cook has yet to post its hours online.
