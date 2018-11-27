FOOD & DRINK

New Latin American spot Boneyard Cocina and Cantina debuts in Sherman Oaks

Photo: Kevin A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Latin American fare? A new spot has you covered. The new addition to Sherman Oaks, called Boneyard Cocina and Cantina, is located at 14015 Ventura Blvd.

On the menu, expect to find small bites such as fresh empanadas; mole street fries with braised short rib; and seared scallops with watermelon, microgreens and pineapple chili oil.

For dinner, enjoy entrees like banana leaf-wrapped yellowtail with ancho lime butter and cocoa coffee-dusted prime ribeye with mole steak sauce and sweet potato/butternut squash hash.

Salads and sides are on offer as well, along with a raw bar and unique taco combinations. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5 star rating from Yelpers so far.

Andrea A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 2, wrote, "The guacamole was great and the carne asada taco was good. The shrimp aguachile was not great. Tastes like the shrimp are cooked prior to adding the aguachile sauce, as opposed to cooking in the sauce/lemon."

And Marcy L. wrote, "Excellent food, perfect service. Order the plantains. The most interesting tacos you'll see. Everything was better than you expect in this lovely restaurant!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Boneyard Cocina and Cantina is open from 4:30-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 4:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
