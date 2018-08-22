FOOD & DRINK

New Lupetti Pizzeria bakes up New York-style pies downtown

Photo: Lupetti Pizzeria/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 710 E. Fourth Place in DTLA's Arts District, the new arrival is called Lupetti Pizzeria.

The spot comes courtesy of co-owner Bryan Ling (No Name Bar) and longtime pizza maker Adam Tomei, whose resume includes stints at the Lexington Social House and Gjusta, Eater Los Angeles reports.

On the menu, expect to find New York-style pizzas like the Saltimbocca with fontina, prosciutto and sage; the Ode with pantaleo (goat cheese), red onion, almonds and rosemary; and a marinara pie topped with tomato, garlic confit, serrano peppers and sea salt.

Sandwiches, salads and sides are on offer as well, along with a variety of beverages and desserts such as gelato and zeppoles -- Italian deep-fried dough ball pastries. (You can view the full menu here.)

With 3.5 stars on Yelp, Lupetti Pizzeria is still finding its footing.

Andrew W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 5, wrote, "I think many people will find Lupetti a welcome addition to the Arts District. For me, I wish it were a bit cheaper (although I guess I get it this is expensive real estate now) and that the pizza was a little more exciting."

"The pizza is excellent with perfectly tossed dough, lightly sauced and fresh mozzarella is available," added Yelper P I. "The saltimbocca pizza is perfectly balanced with prosciutto and sage."

Head on over to check it out: Lupetti Pizzeria is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
