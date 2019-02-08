FOOD & DRINK

New massage spot Spa Day Organic now open in Woodland Hills

By Hoodline
A new massage and skin care spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 20833 Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills, the fresh arrival is called Spa Day Organic.

The spa offers traditional Thai massages, Swedish massages and deep tissue massages, or a combination of those options, as well as a menu of cleansing and exfoliating facial treatments.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Spa Day Organic has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Sydney T., who was the first to review it on Feb. 8, said, "When I got here, I noticed how cute and relaxing it was. It was so calm and I'm not sure of the name of the person who did my massage, but they did such an amazing job. I was so relaxed and it was just what I needed. I went home feeling amazing, so I would highly recommended going here!"

And Norman J. added, "With my highly stressful days, I'm always so tensed up and was in need of a nice massage. A friend of mine recommended Spa Day to me. I went once and I've been back four other times since. Very clean and modern with great service. Wonderful massages."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Spa Day Organic is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
