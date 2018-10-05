FOOD & DRINK

New Mediterranean spot Elite Garden Cafe opens its doors in Valley Glen

Photo: Elite Garden Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mediterranean cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 12911 Victory Blvd. in Valley Glen, the new arrival is called Elite Garden Cafe.

According to its website, the eatery serves up "both quality interpretations of classic dishes and daring new ventures into uncharted territories."

On the menu, look for Mediterranean, Armenian and Russian influences, with offerings like feta cheese fries; vareniki (Russian dumplings); and sturgeon marinated in red caviar sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

Both indoor and outdoor seating is on offer, as well as live music on the weekends.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Elite Garden Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Tony K., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 24, wrote, "Amazing food and exceptional service. ... My personal favorites were the tuna salad and the beef stroganoff -- both incredible."

"This place has the best vibes and I will definitely come back," added Yelper Diana O. "The Armenian/Mediterranean food is made with love. The live singers give off a great atmosphere, and the owner is very nice and involved to make sure everyone's experience is amazing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Elite Garden Cafe is open from 12:30-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 1 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
