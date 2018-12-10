New Mediterranean spot Famochil debuts in Glendale

A new Mediterranean and traditional American spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Famochil, the new addition is located at 206 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.
On the menu, look for beef and chicken lula kebab plates, Angus beef burgers, sandwich combos and a variety of soups.
The fresh addition has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Erica M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 1, wrote, "I enjoyed the bean soup as a starter. The barbecue beef was delicious and the vanilla cupcake was to die for."
Yelper Robert P. added, "I was truly impressed. The service was great, the food tasted fantastic and the place itself looks super nice. There's a ton of kebab places in this area, but Famochil does a very good job at standing out and making their presence known."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Famochil is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
