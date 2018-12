New Mediterranean spot Famochil debuts in Glendale

A new Mediterranean and traditional American spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Famochil , the new addition is located at 206 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.On the menu, look for beef and chicken lula kebab plates, Angus beef burgers, sandwich combos and a variety of soups.The fresh addition has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.Erica M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 1, wrote, "I enjoyed the bean soup as a starter. The barbecue beef was delicious and the vanilla cupcake was to die for."Yelper Robert P. added , "I was truly impressed. The service was great, the food tasted fantastic and the place itself looks super nice. There's a ton of kebab places in this area, but Famochil does a very good job at standing out and making their presence known."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Famochil is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.