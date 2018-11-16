New Mediterranean spot SAJJ debuts in East Irvine

A new build-your-own Mediterranean eatery has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to East Irvine, called SAJJ Mediterranean, is located at 6636 Irvine Center Drive.
The growing chain -- with additional locations in both Northern and Southern California -- features farm-to-table Mediterranean cuisine crafted using locally-sourced ingredients.
It specializes in customizable bowls and wraps where customers can select their proteins, toppings and spreads. Options range from pomegranate chicken and made-from-scratch falafel to eggplant ragout, sumac cauliflower and cilantro mint chutney. (You can view the full assortment here.)
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.
Charm D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 7, wrote, "I had the chicken and falafel, and everything was cooked perfectly. The eggplant, cauliflower and all the veggie sides/sauces were excellent as well!"
"They have a variety of delicious and fresh Mediterranean food, and the lentil soup is the best!" added Yelper Zeyad B.
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: SAJJ Mediterranean is open from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
