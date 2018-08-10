New Mediterranean spot Shefa Express opens its doors in Valley Glen

A new family-owned Mediterranean spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Valley Glen, called Shefa Express, is located at 12510 Vanowen St. and creates its Mediterranean dishes with ingredients sourced from local farmers markets.
Offerings include fresh baked laffa and pita pockets stuffed with fillings like chicken shawarma, falafel and sabich -- a traditional Mizrahi Jewish mixture of fried eggplant and hard-boiled eggs.
Larger entrees of shawarma, kebabs and more are on offer as well, along with an assortment of sides like spicy sauce, Israeli salad, hot yellow peppers and red cabbage. (You can view the full menu here.)
The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Ashley B., whoreviewed the restaurant on July 25, wrote, "Super friendly staff! The food is fresh and tasty. The freshly made laffa bread is amazing and the portions are generous. So glad to have this place in the neighborhood!"
"One of the best shawarma and falafal places in town by far!" added Yelper Chicho Z. "Great service, very clean and super nice atmosphere."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Shefa Express is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
