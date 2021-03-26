All Good News: OC Meals on Wheels offers authentic Vietnamese food to seniors in Westminster

WESTMINSTER (KABC) -- Orange County Meals on Wheels is offering a new menu item that's brought joy to the thousands of Vietnamese Americans who live in the city of Westminster."Normally Meals on Wheels Orange County has a more traditional menu. We do offer Mexican, vegetarian meals, diabetic friendly. But, we did not have a Vietnamese meal offering so we're very excited," said Delena Gutierrez//VP of Social Services, Meals on Wheels OC."Vietnamese food so that really make our Vietnamese American seniors really really happy," said Tri Ta, Mayor of Westminster250 seniors a week have ordered the authentic Vietnamese meals and Orange County Meals on Wheels says demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Before coronavirus hit, the non-profit served 200 seniors a month. Now, they're serving 800 seniors a month county-wide."There were some seniors who were crying in excitement to receive the meals," said Gutierrez. "When you have to take part in a food assistance program, it can be very challenging, and to be able to enjoy food from your childhood, where you're from where you ate as a family around the dinner table, warms your heart."The Vietnamese meals are thanks to a partnership with the city of Westminster and the hope is to continue offering the cuisine weekly."We try to do our best to serve our community especially during this pandemic. We understand the challenges they're facing," said Mayor Tri Ta.Meals on Wheels Orange County says when the pandemic ends, it won't be easy for seniors to just go back to normal because of lingering fears about the virus and problems caused by over a year of isolation. If you'd like to support the program, you can visit https://www.mealsonwheelsoc.org