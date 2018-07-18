New Mexican-inspired Bar Calo opens with cocktails, light bites in Echo Park

Searching for a new cocktail bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 1498 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, the newcomer is called Bar Calo.
The new spot is the brainchild of married couple Jaime Turrey and Brooke Fruchtman, Eater Los Angeles reports, owners of Echo Park's popular Ostrich Farm.
Menu offerings include seasonal cocktails and shareable plates highlighting California ingredients and inspired by Mexican cuisine.
Come try bar bites like twice-baked camotes with housemade chorizo, crispy Oaxaca hot chicken with tamarind crema and market oysters with a trio of migonettes. (See the full dining menu here.)
Thirsty? Refreshing cocktails are on offer as well, such as hibiscus mimosas, iced coffee horchata with rum and the Dreamtigers -- a mezcal blend with plantain-infused tequila, orgeat, fresh lemon juice, pineapple juice and mole bitters. (You can check out the cocktail menu here.)
The new cocktail bar is off to a promising start with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Diane A., who review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "The bar is very minimalistic, but absolutely perfect! ... The cocktails they serve are all so tasty. The Market Margarita is refreshing and tasteful."
"A perfect spot in Echo Park!" added Yelper Robert J. "The mezcal selection is very extensive, but they still provide great options for beer and wine."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bar Calo is open from 3 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
