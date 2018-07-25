FOOD & DRINK

New Mexican spot El Molino de Oro debuts in Orange, with burritos and baked goods

Photo: Garth R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bakery and Mexican spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called El Molino de Oro, the new addition to Orange is located at 728 N. Tustin St.

On the menu, expect to find an assortment of authentic Mexican staples such as chile verde and carne asada tacos, tortas, tamales and breakfast burritos made with chorizo, potatoes and egg.

Bakery items are abundant and range from croissants and pink conchas (Mexican sweet bread) to assorted cookies and cakes.

Thirsty? Cool off with a refreshing pineapple and spinach aqua fresca; or try one of the spot's natural juice offerings made using ingredients like beets, kale, green apple and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 46 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Samantha L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 12, wrote, "I love eating here on any day. Food is great, fresh. The waters, pan dulce, everything tastes amazing! The place itself is very clean, has a beautiful design and the bathrooms are also very well kept and clean, which is a big plus."

"They had great service!" said Yelper Thuy T. "Clean restaurant and delicious food. I really liked the chili verde tacos."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. El Molino de Oro is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
