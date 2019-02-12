New Mexican spot Guisados debuts in Koreatown

A new Mexican spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Koreatown, called Guisados, is located at 3500 Wilshire Blvd., on the 2nd floor.
The menu offers a gluten-free menu of traditional guisados (homestyle slow-braised meats) on handmade tortillas, plus quesadillas and agua frescas. This is the Mexican restaurant chain's sixth location.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Guisados has made a promising start.
Ryan J. wrote, "I am thrilled Guisados came to K-Town! It is every bit as good as the Weho location, my gold standard for Guisado's. The service was lovely."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Guisados is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
