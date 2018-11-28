New Mexican spot Tocaya Organica - Beverly Center debuts in West Hollywood

A new Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to West Hollywood, called Tocaya Organica - Beverly Center, is located at 8500 Beverly Blvd., Unit 107.
The organic Mexican restaurant chain serves locally sourced produce, and fresh and hormone-free meat and fish. The menu accommodates vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free preferences.
Tocaya Organica - Beverly Center has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Jennifer T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 24, wrote, "This is like a vegan version of Chipotle. The service was great and the food came out quickly. Everything was absolutely delicious."
Yelper Terrance H. added, "I've been a big fan of Tocaya for a while now and this is one of my favorite locations so far! The food was fresh."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tocaya Organica - Beverly Center is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
