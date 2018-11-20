New Mission Hills spot Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens its doors

A new Hawaiian spot, offering barbecue and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 10394 Sepulveda Blvd. in Mission Hills, the new addition is called Ono Hawaiian BBQ.
This is the chain's 76th location. On the menu, look for Hawaiian-inspired specialties such as chicken katsu, kalua pork, island white fish and Hawaiian barbecue chicken. Ordering options include plate lunches with rice and macaroni salad, and aloha plates with rice and salad.
The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Alexa R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 12, wrote, "The place is really clean and modern. They have a drink fountain and a sauce fountain (the katsu and teriyaki sauce is amazing)."
Yelper Faten A. added, "This place is really good! The chicken is delicious and they have fresh coconut."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ono Hawaiian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles