FOOD & DRINK

New Mission Hills spot Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens its doors

Photo: Ono Hawaiian BBQ/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Hawaiian spot, offering barbecue and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 10394 Sepulveda Blvd. in Mission Hills, the new addition is called Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

This is the chain's 76th location. On the menu, look for Hawaiian-inspired specialties such as chicken katsu, kalua pork, island white fish and Hawaiian barbecue chicken. Ordering options include plate lunches with rice and macaroni salad, and aloha plates with rice and salad.

The fresh arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Alexa R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 12, wrote, "The place is really clean and modern. They have a drink fountain and a sauce fountain (the katsu and teriyaki sauce is amazing)."

Yelper Faten A. added, "This place is really good! The chicken is delicious and they have fresh coconut."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ono Hawaiian BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
Feast your eyes on the best Los Angeles businesses to visit before Thanksgiving
Feast your eyes on the best Glendale businesses to visit before Thanksgiving
Tsujita & Co. Noodle Production makes Beverly Grove debut
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
LIST: Sandbag distribution centers in LA, Ventura counties
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
Thousands set to turn out for turkey giveaway in South LA
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Show More
VIDEO: LAFD pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs from Woolsey Fire
Rams outgun Chiefs in wild MNF shootout
VIDEO: Kitten trapped between two walls rescued in DTLA
Actress files restraining order against Michael Avenatti
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
More News