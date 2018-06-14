FOOD & DRINK

New modern Mexican spot Punta Cabras debuts in Santa Monica

Photo: Susan C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Punta Cabras, the new joint is situated at 930 Broadway, just blocks away from the Santa Monica pier.

This newcomer -- formerly known as Tacos Punta Cabras -- is larger and has a more substantial menu than its predecessor and is helmed by original chefs Daniel Snukal (Urasawa) and Mark Mittleman (Polo Lounge), Eater Los Angeles reports.

The restaurant offers everything from tacos and ceviche to raw bar delights and cocktails, with a strong focus on sourcing fresh seafood and modernizing traditional Mexican cuisine.

A selection of small plates are also available like baked oysters with sea urchin and creamed hoja santa (Mexican pepperleaf); beet and uni tartare; and crispy pork belly with watermelon, star anise, pickled rind and cilantro vinaigrette.

Thirsty? Try one of Punta Cabras' reserved cocktails like the Aromatherapy -- a mix of mezcal, corn whiskey, piloncillo, palo santo, lamb, nuts, fruit and spices. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Susan C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 5, said, "Newly opened in this location and what a delight! The tacos are historic, a Santa Monica legend. We had the Salsa Susan, the Tower, the most amazing roasted chicken salad, fish curry and rice, and the piece de resistance -- the pig's head."

"Best Mexican food I've maybe ever had," said Yelper Sarah M. "Incredible service, cute atmosphere, great drinks, all organic/non-GMO, homemade tortillas and the list goes on."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Punta Cabras is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News