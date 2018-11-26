FOOD & DRINK

New North Hollywood arcade Free Play Pinball opens its doors

Photo: Free Play Pinball/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new arcade has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4713 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, the new arrival is called Free Play Pinball.

The business offers all-you-can-play pinball games from the late '80 and '90s, including Mousin' Around!, Bad Cats and Last Action Hero. It also hosts corporate and private events and on-location rentals.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.

Andrew H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 4, wrote, "Cool new place with lots of great old-school pinball games from the late 80's and early 90's. Favorites include Funhouse, NBA Fastbreak, Cyclone, and Bally's Game Show."

Yelper Tiffany J. added, "The drinks and appetizers were phenomenal. The lounge area room by the bar is very cute and nostalgic. The arcade games are so great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Free Play Pinball is open from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
