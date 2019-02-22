New Pacoima gym Planet Fitness opens its doors

A new gym has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Pacoima, called Planet Fitness, is located at 11950 Foothill Blvd.
The gym offers a variety of exercise machines and group fitness classes. Club amenities, part of the Black Card membership package, include hydromassage beds, massage chairs, a tanning room and red and infrared light therapy treatment.
Planet Fitness has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Jessica A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, wrote, "Love the location! Everything is brand new and the staff is super attentive. It's always very clean."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
