New Paris Baguette now open in downtown Los Angeles

Searching for a patisserie/cake shop? Look no further than this new arrival. The new Paris Baguette -- with over 3,000 locations across the globe -- is located at 404 W. Eighth St. in DTLA.
The French-themed Korean bakery specializes in signature espresso drinks, along with decadent cakes and pastries such as cream puffs, curry buns, soft cheesecake and more.
A variety of sandwiches and salads are available as well, with offerings like egg and cheese croissants; ham and coleslaw baguettes; and Vietnamese banh mi. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Jerry C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 3, wrote, "The selection is by far better than any other Paris Baguette I've visited in the past. From cakes to sandwiches, to breads and pastries, to even drinks, they carry a wider assortment of goods that taste absolutely amazing."
"Tried the pain au chocolate, and it was almost like I was back in Paris," shared Yelper Aleksandra B. "Lovely staff and beautiful pastries."
Head on over to check it out: Paris Baguette is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
