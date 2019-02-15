FOOD & DRINK

New Persian/Iranian spot HOK debuts in Anaheim

Looking to chow down on some Persian/Iranian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 408 S. Brookhurst St. in Anaheim, the newcomer is called HOK.

HOK (House of Kabob) offers slow-cooked meats including beef, veal, lamb, chicken and more. Look for the Kebab Soltani, which combines tenderloin and ground beef, along with rice, on the menu. HOK also offers lunch specials during the week from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Moe A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan. 31, wrote, "The service and food were both very good. For lunch, I had the grilled chicken with rice and grilled tomato. I will come back to HOK and definitely recommend it."

And Ghassan B. wrote, "HOK has delicious food. I ordered a chicken wrap, and the meat was very well seasoned and very well cooked. It was very juicy and the rice tasted great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. HOK is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
