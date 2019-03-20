Food & Drink

New personal training spot NuFitPro now open in Pasadena

By Hoodline
A new personal training and cycling class spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 2029 Lincoln Ave. in Pasadena, the new arrival is called NuFitPro.

This gym offers personal training and spinning classes alongside strength and balance classes. Members can expect to use kettlebells, ropes, free weights and more during personal training sessions. Endurance exercises and Pilates-based core training are also available.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, NuFitPro has already made a good impression.

Yelper Suzanne Y. wrote, "I am so happy that I found NuFitPro and Rod, and am so grateful for his thoughtful, well-balanced and fun approach to fitness. The workouts are well-planned and supervised, and he always offers a variety of accommodations, or levels of challenge, to the spin and strength-and-balance classes. He is a generous and patient coach!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. NuFitPro is open from 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
