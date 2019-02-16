New Pilates spot The Studio MDR now open in Palms

Looking for a new spot to get Pilates and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 9901 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, in Palms, the new addition is called The Studio MDR.
This is the fourth location for the Pilates-style workout based on fitness guru Sebastian Lagree's Lagree Method. The workout is performed on the Megaformer machine. The studio offers a range of classes including arms and abs, total body, and a class specifically designed for new and expecting mothers.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new gym seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Emma I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 7, wrote, "The new studio brings all the expertise and energy. There is no other workout that delivers the same immediate results as MDR does. The facility is great. The teachers are all incredible."
And N A. wrote, "I've been attending MDR for a few months. High-intensity, low/no impact. Come to sweat and be ready for a butt-kicking workout. It's like Pilates on steroids."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Studio MDR is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
