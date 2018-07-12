New restaurant Myungga Jokbal opens in Koreatown

Hungry? A new neighborhood Korean spot has you covered. Located at 3063 W. Eighth St. in Koreatown, the new addition is called Myungga Jokbal.
The eatery specializes in jokbal, a Korean dish consisting of pig's trotters commonly cooked with soy sauce, ginger, garlic and rice wine.
Other menu offerings range from fish cutlets and steamed croaker to seasoned tofu and bean sprout soup.
Myungga Jokbal has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Ellen J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, "Ordered a combo to go, and it was amazing! The jokbal, bossam and soondae alone is pretty satisfying with large portions, but what really surprised me is the free side dishes!"
"Omg this place is so good!" wrote Yelper Yeseul K. "I was looking for the good jokbal spot in K-town and finally found this place. Food is great and beverages are so cheap!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Myungga Jokbal is open from 5 p.m.-midnight daily.
