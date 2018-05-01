FOOD & DRINK

New Santa Monica Korean spot Mom & Bop opens its doors

Photo: Mom & Bop/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual Asian-fusion spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Mom & Bop, it's located at 1707 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica, and specializes in Korean food influenced by the latest California trends.

"Our food is healthy, satisfying, creative and -- in a nutshell -- fun," says the company's website. Gluten-free and vegan-friendly options are available, as well as a variety of homemade sauces and ingredients from Korea and other parts of Asia.

For starters, try the garlic chili edamame or bulgogi kimchi fries. Lunch offerings include an assortment of bowls with your choice of base: purple rice, brown rice, kale salad or glass noodles.

Protein choices for your bowls include seared lemon salmon, marinated ribeye, fat belly, braised short rib and sweet chili chicken. (You can view or download the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Mom & Bop is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Lucy L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 14, wrote: "I love a place that has both vegan and non-vegan options - something for everyone. I ordered the vegan dumplings. They were such little treats and probably the best vegan dumplings I've had.

"Ordered from here through Postmates and it was DELICIOUS," said Yelper Rachel E. "Got the Sweet Chili Chicken bowl and the bulgogi bowl. I will definitely be reordering."

And Daniel H. said: "My favorite bowls would have to be the Pork Belly and Galbi Bowls . They marinate both meats, so when you take a bite, the meat will literally melt in your mouth!! The serving size is perfect. I'm never too full after a bowl. Would definitely recommend checking this place out if you like Korean food!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mom & Bop is open from 10 a.m-9 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and

11 a.m.-p.m. on Sunday.
