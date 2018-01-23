FOOD & DRINK

New Sawtelle Spot 'Big Boi Filipino' Opens Its Doors

A new Filipino spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2027 Sawtelle Blvd. in Sawtelle, the new addition is called Big Boi Filipino.

This newcomer--located in the former Asahi Ramen space--is the latest venture from from Barb Batiste, founder of nearby Filipino sweets shop B Sweet. The restaurant specializes in "modernized and healthy" Filipino comfort foods, and offers an array of popular mainstays a la carte or as combo plates.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like pork sisig (pork jowls, ears and liver seasoned with calamansi and chili peppers), longanisa (Filipino sausage), lumpia Shanghai spring rolls, pancit noodles, and chicken adobo.

Rounding things out are drinks like calamansi (kumquat and citrus hybrid) juice, coconut water, and nitro coffee. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp so far, Big Boi Filipino has been warmly received by patrons.

Katie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "If you don't have easy access into a Filipino family who makes homemade Filipino meals, then please do yourself a favor and eat at Big Boi for delicious traditional Filipino food."

And Angela A M. said: "Is it morning yet? Cuz I can't wait to toast and butter up my pan de sal to pair with some coffee. Made just right and delicious...so glad I can find this on Sawtelle when we do our Japanese market run too!"

Head on over to check it out: Big Boi Filipino is open Wednesday-Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-8pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News