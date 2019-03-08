New Sherman Oaks wine bar Buvette opens its doors

A new wine bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 15005 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the newcomer is called Buvette.
This spot serves up reds, whites and sparkling rose by the glass or bottle. Your drink selection is sure to pair well with the charcuterie and cheese board, which includes Gouda from Holland, prosciutto from Italy and salami from California.
Check out the rest of the menu here.
The new wine bar has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Keith M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 4, wrote, "Fun wine bar, perhaps a little bit expensive, but worthwhile. Cheese and charcuterie selections are nice and you can order from Tipsy Cow menu next door, too."
And Duggan B. wrote, "Buvette comes as a pleasant and welcoming surprise to the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. It's got a beautiful French Art Deco aesthetic and the wine menu is well-curated and thoughtful to a variety of palates."
Head on over to check it out: Buvette is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
